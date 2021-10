Firefighters responding to wildfire in Grant County

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

GRANT CO., Wash. — Grant County firefighters are responding to a wildfire northeast of Mattawa.

Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire is in the Saddle Mountains area Sunday afternoon. They will be assisting Grant County Fire District 8.

Air resources have been requested.

This is a developing story

