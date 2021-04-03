Firefighters respond to Wallace house fire

WALLACE, Idaho — At around 7:44 p.m. Friday night, Shoshone Fire District 1 firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire where, upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed vehicle with flames extending into the side of the house.

The Shoshone Fire District 1 Facebook page said that the interior of the house also had an active fire inside it.

Throughout the firefight, crews had to face active and sparking power lines making it difficult to access the scene and control the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.











