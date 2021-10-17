Firefighters respond to garage fire in northeast Spokane

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in a northeast Spokane neighborhood late Saturday.

At around 11:12 p.m. Saturday night, firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in the 3600 E. block of Princeton Ave., according to Spokane Fire Department. They also found a small shed that had caught on fire too.

The fires were quickly confined and extinguished before they could spread to other structures. Downed power lines were also reported in the alley near the burning garage. Spokane Fire said they were local lines rather than feeder lines.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

