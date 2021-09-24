Person lit apartment kitchen on fire, broke out windows

by Matthew Kincanon

Kaitlin Knapp. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to an apartment fire in downtown Spokane Friday afternoon.

The Spokane Fire Department said a person started a kitchen fire and broke out four of their windows. They added the person threw a table out one of them.

The fire was reported at the Patrician Apartments at 102 E. 2nd Ave.

The fire department said no one was hurt and the fire has been put out. However, one person has been displaced.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.