Firefighters rescue woman injured while sledding at Valley Mission Park

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman crashed into a tree and fractured her leg while sledding in Valley Mission Park on Tuesday.

The woman was on an icy hill, so firefighters had to conduct a technical rescue to get her back up to an ambulance.

Firefighters were able to lift her using ropes and a Stokes basket. The team had practice thee maneuver over the past few weeks because of wintery conditions.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Spokane Valley Fire would like to remind people to wear a helmet and check their surroundings when sledding.

