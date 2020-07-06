Firefighters rescue boy stuck near Rocks of Sharon hiking area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCFD8

SPOKANE CO. Wash. — Firefighters rescued a boy from the Rocks of Sharon hiking area on Sunday evening.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane Fire first responded around 8:20 p.m. and successfully rescued the boy using a high angle rope team around 11:25 p.m. The boy was said to have been 30 feet up on the rocks.

Authorities did not say how old the boy was, but did say he was under the age of 18.

