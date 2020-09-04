Firefighters quickly put out small fire at Spokane restaurant

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fire trucks responded to a north Spokane restaurant early Friday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. crews got a call about a fire at New Harbour Chinese restaurant on Division and Nora. Firefighters told 4 News Now, however, it was just a small fire set outside the building, which they quickly put out. No one was hurt.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.