Firefighters knock down house fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Spokane’s West Central neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The house, located near W Broadway Ave and N A St, could be seen smoking from the outside. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Fire crews said the fire started on the front of the house and expanded to the second floor. Fortunately, they were able to stop it from moving to the house next door.

No one was home when the fire started and the cause is unknown.

