Firefighters make progress on fires burning near Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. — Several fires burning southwest of Cheney have forced families to evacuate. Firefighters worked through Monday afternoon and said they’ve made progress.

Four fires started on Sunday evening near Williams Lake Road. One fire, the Rock Lake Fire, was quickly put out. The others continued to spread, including one that turned into the Badger Lake Fire.

“The two [fires] merged into each other so they weren’t far away from each other,” said Don Malone, Public Information Officer for the Badger Lake Fire. “A lot of times we’ll get embers that go from one fire to the next. Spot fires will create additional fires so it’s probably not as rare as you might think it is.”

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Badger Lake Fire has burned 200 acres. That’s about 150 football fields.

Another fire, the Williams Lake Fire, was burning about a mile away.

“The active one is we have the 27-acre one here that they’re working in from the perimeter and working on the hot spots,” Malone said.

On Sunday night, state mobilization was approved. Firefighters from across Washington were called to help contain the fire.

Malone said people and their homes were the first priorities.

50 to 70 homes were immediately threatened by the Badger Lake Fire. Those who live in the Badger Lake Estates and off of Cutthroat Bay Road were told to leave under a Level 3 evacuation.

“We did have some fires up close to some homes and they lost a couple outbuildings and a chicken coop,” he explained. “Crews are working around those homes as priorities and they’ll work there way back from there.”

Airplanes and a Chinook helicopter came in to drop water on the fires.

“Resources are going everywhere,” he said. “This is the time of the year where everyone is staffed up, especially our wild land resources.

Throughout Monday afternoon, Malone said they focused on a few areas in particular. He said a night shift crew will head to the fire lines and work their way in from the perimeter of the fire.

“I don’t believe we’ll be demobilizing anybody,” he said. “I guess that could decide what else is going on in the area, but right now we’re utilizing the resources that we have on scene.”

Malone said evacuations will stay in place until at least Tuesday morning. They’ll reevaluate the situation and determine whether they can be lifted.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

