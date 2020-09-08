Firefighters gain control of Beverly Burke Fire in Grant County

Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office

BEVERLY, Wash. — The Beverly Burke Fire has burned three square miles near the town of Beverly, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

All evacuations have been reduced to level 1 – meaning be prepared to evacuate.

Beverly Burke Road between State Route 26 and State Route 243 will stay closed through at least 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters do not have a number on containment, but said the fire is not an active threat and it is under control.

Wind posed problems for firefighters on Monday, but they have been able to slow the fire’s spread due to decreased winds on Tuesday.

The fire is burning on federal Bureau of Land Management property and some private lands.

