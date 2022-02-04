Firefighters: Driver hurt when they stopped to help during an apartment fire

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department says a person driving by an apartment fire was hurt when they stopped the help somebody inside.

Firefighters say they got a call about the fire at 4:23 p.m. Thursday. When crews got to the scene they found that a ground-level apartment was on fire. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and look for people inside.

The fire department said the only person who was hurt was somebody who was driving by and stopped to help when they saw the fire. They were able to get themselves and somebody inside to safety. However, the person helping was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters said the person who was living there was displaced by the fire. They are in the care of the Red Cross.

An investigator from the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigations Unit stayed on the scene to figure out how the fire got started.

