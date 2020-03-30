Firefighters contain farm shed fire in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters quickly contained a farm shed fire in northwest Spokane Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire near W. Jacobs Road and N. Wood Road to find the shed fully engulfed in flames around 5:50 a.m. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and contained it to the shed, though the structure is a total loss.

The shed stored hay, which has made it difficult for firefighters to fully put out the fire. There were also chickens inside and two cats are missing from the shed.

Firefighters will be on scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

