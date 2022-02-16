No one injured in garage fire near Mullan Road Elementary

by Erin Robinson

Garage Fire on Regal St. Credit: Spokane County District 8 firefighters

SPOKANE, Wash. — A large garage fire near Mullan Road Elementary has been mostly contained.

The fire started to creep into the adjacent home, but firefighters were able to stop it before it got too far.

Crews from District 8, Spokane Fire and Spokane Valley Fire all responded to help.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is headed to the scene.

