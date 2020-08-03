Firefighters battling apartment fire near 8th and Maple

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on W. 8th Ave west of S. Maple St.

It is not clear how the fire started or how many people have been displaced, but firefighters on scene said a few units have been destroyed.

Spokane Fire is responding to an apartment fire near Eighth and Maple. Some units are destroyed. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/5SL0wU3ojy — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 3, 2020

8th Ave is closed between Maple and Ash, as well as to Walnut. Driver should take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

