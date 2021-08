Firefighters battle brush fire in Spokane Valley

by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now





SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters are working to put out a brush fire near Eighth and Progress.

Seven fire engines responded to the scene, as well as personnel from County Fire District 8.

The size and containment of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.