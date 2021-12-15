Firefighters are bringing Santa to Spokane Valley. Here’s when

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Valley Firefighters union

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – If you’ve not yet met Santa, you will have a chance over the next week thanks to the Spokane Valley firefighters.

The Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 labor union is escorting the jolly man around town to meet good boys and girls, hand out candy canes and spread holiday cheer.

It’s been an annual tradition since 1978, when firefighters first pooled money together from union dues to buy the first Santa mobile.

All funds to maintain the vehicle and for fuel come from union dues; no public dollars are used for the project. Off-duty firefighters also volunteer their time to participate.

If you would like to meet Santa, here is when he’ll be stopping by your house.

12/15 – Central Liberty Lake. Liberty Lake Rd to Rocky Hill Park, between Mission & Sprague (Zones 5514, 5515).

12/16 – Havana to Park Rd, between Sprague & 16th (Zones 3523, 3524).

12/17 – Central Greenacres. Flora Rd to Henry Rd, between Sprague & 16th (Zones 5519, 5520).

12/18 – Dishman Mica to Pines, between Sprague & 16th (Zones 4520, 4521).

12/19 – University to Evergreen, between Mission & Sprague (Zones 4515, 4516).

12/20 – Trentwood area (Zones 4635, 4636)

12/21 – Pines to Evergreen, between Sprague & 32nd (Zones 4522, 4527).

12/22 – Liberty Lake Rd to Rocky Hill Park, between Euclid & Mission (Zones 5510, 5511).

Santa and his firefighter friends are usually out and about between 6 and 8:30 p.m. A tracking link for Santa is posted on the labor union’s Facebook page each night when available.

