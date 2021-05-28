Firefighters and Avista crews prepare for fire season inside the city

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been an unusually dry spring, and firefighters have already been hard at work fighting fires. Spokane is also surrounded by nature which means there’s greater risk wildfires can spread and start inside city limits.

“Anything that’s inside the wildland urban interface, so homes not necessarily in the wilderness but adjacent to flammable materials, are at risk,” said Brian Treffry, the Battalion Chief for the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Homes on the South Hill or Dishman Hill are prime examples of wildland urban interfaces. They’re nestled inside lush forests and are at greater risk this season for wildfires which is why firefighters are encouraging people to create defensible spaces around your home, so there’s a barrier. Also, maintaining your lawn and keeping flammable materials at least 30 feet away will help mitigate the risk.

“The least amount of material around the home that the homeowner might have, the better,” Treffry said.

Avista is also working hard to remove unsafe and potentially flammable materials from their systems. Last summer, Avista launched a Wildfire Resiliency Plan to proactively fight fires. Right now, crews are removing risk trees that could start fires and fall on power lines, replacing wood crossarms with fiberglass and getting ready for dry land mode which will start earlier because of the draught season.

“Early in the season, we’re seeing some fairly significant draught conditions,” said David Howell, the Electric Operations Director for Avista.

When Avista activates this mode, the system has to be checked by a crew if a power outage occurs. Instead of an automatic reboot, technicians make sure there isn’t a fire threat nearby the outage.

Another concern are embers which can travel up to a mile. That means even if you don’t see a fire nearby, your home could still be at risk when there’s heavy wind. Removing as much brush, leaves and debris from your lawn will lessen the chance an ember can spark a fire.

While Avista crews and firefighters are doing their best to proactively fight these fires, the community also plays a role in mitigating the dangers.

Washington launched a program this year in three counties, including Spokane, to help everyone get ready for wildfires. You can learn more about wildfire prevention and sign up for the Wildfire Ready Neighbors program HERE.

