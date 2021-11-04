Firefighter steps in to save kitten being attacked by birds

by Elise Jawed

Firefighter Nick Grafton and the kitten he saved Firefighter Nick Grafton and the kitten he saved

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane firefighter Nick Grafton went out of his way to save a kitten on Tuesday.

This isn’t the typical story of a kitten stuck up in a tree. The kitten was attacked by a murder of crows!

Spokane firefighters found the kitten near the Department of Social and Health Services building on North Maple Street.

The kitten had no serious injuries from the attack, and it found itself a new home thanks to the Department of Social Services.

MORE: America Strong: Puddles the mussel-sniffing dog flags 35th boat in Washington contaminated by invasive species

MORE: America Strong: Local bakery donates cookies to nurses featured in ‘Inside the ICU’ story

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.