Firefighter hospitalized for minor injuries while battling Manning Fire in Whitman County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — A firefighter was injured while fighting the Manning Fire, the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team confirmed Wednesday.

According to a release, the firefighter was treated immediately and taken to a hospital in Colfax for minor injuries.

Crews were able to treat the firefighter while maintaining the fire line.

At last update, the Manning Fire has burned 3,063 acres (almost 5 square miles) in Whitman County and crews have about a quarter of it lined. It is just one of three fires burning over 32 square miles in Whitman County.

READ: Three fires burning a collective 32 square miles in Whitman County

