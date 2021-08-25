Firefighter dies battling Gales Fire in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore.– A 56-year-old firefighter died when a tree fell on him while he was fighting the Gales Fire near Eugene, Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Frumencio Ruiz Carapia died when a tree unexpectedly snapped and fell onto him.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this very tragic event. We are thankful for the firefighters and support staff that work so hard to keep our communities safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Ruiz Carapia’s family told KDVR News Watch 12 that he had been fighting fires for 20 years. He was supposed to be home on Tuesday and his wife was making his favorite foods to celebrate his return, KDVR News Watch 12 said.

