Fire weather on Monday, then cooling off – Matt

After a warm summer weekend we’ll be quickly going back to cool, fall-like weather this week. Expect mild weather tonight in the mid 50s with clear skies. It will be a gorgeous evening!

Monday will be a transition day from warm to cool. A cold front will swing in overnight, but it won’t be bringing any rain. Humidity will drop quickly in the afternoon, and winds will pick up with gusts around 25 mph in the Spokane area in the afternoon and evening. This combination of windy and dry weather will lead to high activity on area wildfires. New fires could spread quickly in these conditions. Thus, a Red Flag Warning is in place across Central and Eastern Washington Monday afternoon and evening. Be careful to not cause a spark and report any smoke quickly. Air quality is likely to take a hit Monday as smoke gets blown in by the winds during the course of the day.

Once the front passes, winds will calm down on Tuesday and cool air will settle in for a few days. Temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to hit 70 degrees and will plummet into the low and mid 40s Tuesday night. The cool weather will stick around through Friday when you’ll start to notice things warming up again.

The forecast for next weekend is a little uncertain, but it does look like it won’t be as warm or as sunny as this one was.