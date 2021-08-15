More than 100 homes under Level 3 evacuations for Corkscrew Fire near Ford
FORD, Wash. — More than 100 homes are under Level 3 evacuations for the Corkscrew Fire burning near Ford. That means leave now.
The fire, which first ignited on Sunday, has burned more than eight square miles and has destroyed a handful of buildings.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living south of Loon Lake, west of Valley Williams Rd from Highway 395 to Caspberg Burroughs.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said SR-231 south of Ford at MP 49 is closed in both directions near Cork Screw Canyon Rd.
People are encouraged to avoid the area at this time and use other routes.
The sheriff’s office said the Spokane Tribe has a shelter at Wellpinit High School and a Red Cross shelter has been requested for the Springdale High School.
Authorities said the fire was started in a barn.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.