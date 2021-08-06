Fire restrictions extended for public lands in eastern Washington

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management has extended fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM and Bureau of Reclamation in eastern Washington.

The temporary ban will renew on Saturday in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.

The restrictions, which ban campfires and target shooting, will be in place until fire conditions change. There are also restrictions to the use of off-road vehicles in certain locations and smoking on public lands.

Anyone who knowingly or willfully violates these regulations could be subject to find of more than $1,000 or up to a year in prison.

