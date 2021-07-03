Evacuations lifted for people living near Corkscrew Fire in Stevens County

STEVENS CO., Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Corkscrew wildfire in Stevens County.

The fire began Saturday afternoon in the Pine Hill area and quickly prompted level 3 evacuations. About 30 structures were threatened, but firefighters were able to stop fire growth and get it under control. People living in those homes are now able to return.

Roads in the area remain restricted to homeowners only.

At last check, the fire had burned around 30-40 acres and was not yet contained.

About 150 firefighters responded to help in the fire fight. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

