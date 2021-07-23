Fire prompts Level 2 evacuations for Jones Bay in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A wildfire has put Level 2 evacuations in place for Jones Bay residents in Grant County.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the Jones Bay community is under Level 2 evacuations. It is south of Osborn Bay, east of SR-155 and about three miles south of Electric City.
Level 2 means ‘be ready at a moment’s notice.’
Police are going door-to-door to notify residents.
This is a developing story.
