Fire Prevention Week takes a focus on cooking safely in the kitchen

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Fire Prevention week from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 this year and the focus is on cooking safety.

The Spokane Fire Department says it’s especially timely with major cooking holidays coming up and more families staying at home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires and house fire injuries in the United States.

Most of these fires involve unattended cooking or being distracted in general.

Some people practice what’s called ‘stovetop storage’ and put groceries, kitchen rags and other flammable items on the stove without thinking.

Grease fires happen when you start cooking then get distracted.

For more examples of cooking fires and tips on how to prevent them, see the NFPA website.

