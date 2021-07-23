Both directions of I-90 reopen near Cle Elum, smoke lingering in the area

by Erin Robinson

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Both directions of I-90 have reopened from North Bend to Cle Elum, but drivers should expect smoke if driving through the area.

A fire along the shoulder and median caused closures Friday afternoon and continues to burn.

Anyone who can avoid the area should do so. US 2 and US 12 are open as alternate routes, but drivers should expect some added congestion in the area.

SR 20 remains closed east of Washington Pass/west of Mazama due to fires in the area.

