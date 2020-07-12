Fire near Wenatchee explodes to 10,000 acres, Level 3 evacuations in effect

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: WSP Sgt. Moore

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — A brush fire has grown to 10,000 acres, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Road 11 Fire is burning northeast of Wenatchee. Evacuations were previously at a Level 2, but have been upgraded to a Level 3, according to the Washington state Fire Marshal. The fire is threatening homes and crops.

It’s burning in grass, sage and wheat crops. State mobilization has been authorized. 10 aircraft and other firefighters have been ordered to respond to the fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for several parts of the state, including Wenatchee. Gusts can peak up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Local farmers have jumped in to help by digging a fire line along the west end of Mansfield.

It started on Saturday shortly before 1:00 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

RELATED: Level 2 evacuations issued for fire burning 2,000 acres northeast of Wenatchee

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.