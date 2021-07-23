Fire near Grand Coulee causes road closures

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

GRANT CO., Wash. — A fire near SR-155 and MP-21 near Grand Coulee has closed roads, with Washington State Patrol en route.

Washington State Trooper John Bryant said on Twitter the fire is seven miles south of Grand Coulee in Grant County.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said SR-155 is closed in both directions and it is unknown when it will open. Bryant said closures will be set up northbound at milepost 2 and southbound at Northup Canyon.

Bryant said park rangers are assisting to evacuate Steamboat Rock State Park and troopers contacted a couple boaters, who will inform others in the area to clear the way for planes to get to the water.

This is a developing story.

