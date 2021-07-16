Evacuations ordered for wildfires burning near Winthrop

WSDOT

WINTHROP, Wash. — People are still being forced to evacuate their homes as four wildfires tear through Okanogan County near Winthrop.

The Cub Creek Fire has burned 32,473 acres and the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 8,443 acres—a combined total of roughly 64 square miles. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the Varden and Delancy fires are also burning in the area, all of which are at low containment.

These wildfires have forced road closures and evacuations around the Methow Valley.

Level 3 evacuations have been ordered along East and West Chewuch Roads, starting from four miles north of Winthrop to just past Eight Mile Creek and the Chewuch River on the east and north, and along both sides of Cub Creek Road in the west. Level 2 evacuations are in place along East and West Chewuch Roads between two miles and four miles north of Winthrop, as well as evacuations for the north end of Rendezvous Road, along both sides of Little Cub Creek in the south, the 5215 Road in the north and west.

Level 3 means “leave now,” and Level 2 means “get ready.”

A Red Cross Evacuation Center is on standby at the Methow Valley Elementary School.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said SR-20 will be closed between MP 165-177 west of Winthrop, and there are no local roads or services east of Marblemount. US 2 and I-90 are the alternates at least through the weekend.

A shelter has been set up at Liberty Bell Elementary School in the Eagle gym, and Red Cross is in route.

Okanogan County Electric Co-op has reported power outage for the Cub Creek area.

SR 20 remains closed between MP 165-177 west of Winthrop. There are no local roads or services east of Marblemount. We still have unprepared drivers trying to get past the closure- you will not be allowed through! US 2 and I-90 are the alternates at least through this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z31P7vlZwL — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 16, 2021

This is a developing story.

