Fire near Canadian border prompts Level 1 evacuations

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A fire at the Canadian border has put Level 1 evacuations in place for those living in the Nine Mile Ranch Development area in Molson and Chesaw, Washington.

Okanogan County Emergency Management said the fire is burning across the Canadian border east of Osoyoos and north of Nine Mile Ranch Development.

Level 1 means “get ready.” Residents must be prepared in the event they need to leave at higher evacuation levels.

This is a developing story.

