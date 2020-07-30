Fire Marshal believes arsonist may be responsible for roadside fires in Athol, Boundary County

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office believes an arsonist may be responsible for multiple fires set across North Idaho in the past week.

Firefighters were called to multiple fires set along Highway 95 in Boundary County on Monday afternoon. This comes after firefighters responded to several roadsides fires set in Athol last Thursday.

“These fires are more than a coincidence in my opinion,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Our primary focus is to stop these fires from getting out of control — there’s no telling what the impact could be from such damage. We continue to ask the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-877-752-7766.

