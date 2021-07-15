Fire investigators search house where Red Apple Fire was believed to have started

by Connor Sarles

Chelan County emergency Management

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Detectives and fire investigators executed a search warrant on a house where the 9,000-acre Red Apple Fire was believed to have started.

The fire has burned nearly 11 square miles and has more 1,500 homes under evacuation orders.

The Chelan County Fire Marshall, Bureau of Land Management fire investigators and detectives with the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a house near Red Apple Road where the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities will provide updates based on their findings.

