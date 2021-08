Fire in Orient prompts Level 1 evacuations

by Matthew Kincanon

Stevens County Sheriff's Office

ORIENT, Wash. — A fire in Orient has prompted Level 1 evacuations for people living in the 300 block of Sand Creek Rd.

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said the fire has burned 25 acres.

Level 1 means be ready for potential evacuation.

This is a developing story.

