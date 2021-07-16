Evacuations for Goddard Road Fire stay at Level 2 after fire jumps containment line

RICE, Wash. — The Goddard Road Fire has jumped its containment line in the wind, keeping Level 2 evacuations in place.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and Fire District 12 said evacuations for the Goddard Road Fire, burning near Rice, are at Level 2 evacuations.

Level 2 means ‘Get Ready,’ and means you should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The fire is 10% contained. The evacuation orders were downgraded to Level 2 on Monday. People living near Rice in Stevens County were previously under a Level 3 evacuation due to the fast-moving brush fire near Goddard and Pleasant Valley. Washington State Patrol approved state mobilization and have three strike teams on the fire.

Jacey Ludeman

Lin C

Jacey Ludeman





Department of Natural Resources said on Saturday that the fire calmed in the night and crews worked on it throughout the night.

DNR said the fire has burned at 300 acres—just shy of a half-mile—sections of Pleasant Valley are under Level 2 evacuations and around 140 homes are being evacuated. The fire is burning one mile northeast of Rice and 11 miles southeast of Kettle Falls.

Stevens County Emergency Management said firefighters have requested air support to help get the fire under control. A Type 3 team has also been called in to help.

An evacuation center has been set up Evergreen Elementary School, located approximately one mile up Addy-Gifford road from SR-25.

This is a developing story.