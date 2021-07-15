Evacuations cancelled for Lime Lake Fire in Pend Oreille County
PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. — Evacuations for the fire in the Lime Lake area have been cancelled and the fire is no longer a threat.
Earlier on Thursday, Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said those who lived between MP 16-17 east of Hwy 31 from Lime Lake Rd. were told to evacuate due to fire danger. They added people who lived within a two mile radius of Lime Lake had to evacuate as well and anyone living west of Hwy 31 needed to prepare to evacuate.
A shelter was set up at the Selkirk High School in Metaline, WA.
The sheriff’s office said fire crews will remain on scene overnight.
This is a developing story.
