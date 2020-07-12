Fire forces Level 1 evacuations near Vantage in Grant County

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Vantage Road near The Feathers in Grant County.

The sheriff’s office said Level 1 evacuations are underway for campers and climbers along Old Vantage Highway, southwest of George. Structures are threatened at this time. They add that no other areas except for Old Vantage Highway are currently at risk.

Officials on scene are considering closing I-90 due to smoke over the road. According to Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the wind-driven fire is making it difficult to get under control.

***New #WaWILDFIRE*** New fire burning in the area north of Vantage on the east side of the Columbia River. More… Posted by Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team on Saturday, July 11, 2020

The fire is on the east side of the Columbia River.

