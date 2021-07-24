Fire east of Colville shuts down highway, prompts Level 2 evacuations

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A fire that started east of Colville on SR-20 has closed the highway and prompted Level 2 evacuations in the area.

Level 2 means ‘get ready to leave at a moment’s notice.’

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said there is a fast moving fire in the area of Hwy 20 and Black Lake Rd., and people will need to be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

Washington State Department of Transportation said closure for eastbound SR-20 is at MP 372 neat Black Lake Rd. and westbound at Tacoma Creek Rd. at MP 374.

It is unknow when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.