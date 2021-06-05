Fire destroys two Spokane Valley apartments, damages five others

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Sullivan and 4th Ave. on Friday night.

At around 6:47 p.m. fire crews received a call to a fire at the Granite Court Apartments, and after they saw a huge column of smoke, they immediately upgraded it to bring in more units.

Despite some difficulties with a long drive, crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire destroyed two apartments and five others sustained some damage; four sustained minor smoke damage and another had smoke and water damage. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said 17 people were displaced because of the fire. Despite the damage, no injuries have been reported.

The fire started from a propane barbeque on a second-floor balcony that was too close to combustible material.

Red Cross was on the scene helping those who were displaced. They said they gave four families assistance overnight and more families were not home at the time of the fire may be given help as well.

