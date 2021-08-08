Fire destroys two houses in Pullman, 12 students displaced

by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two homes were destroyed and 12 students were displaced from a half-acre wildfire that started in Pullman.

A tree caught fire on a property on Maple Street, quickly spreading to the house and engulfing it in flames. Winds picked up embers from the fire and carried them a block away to Howard Street, igniting a fire on another house’s cedar shingles and starting a brush fire on a nearby hillside.

Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung was called to the Howard Street house, and was assisted by two Washington State University students — one of whom worked fighting wildfires in California over the summer — who helped water down the house and evacuate the students living inside, as well as getting a pet cat from the house.

Neighbors also came out to quickly water their lawns to prevent fire spread.

Both houses were destroyed in the fires. WSU Housing is working with the students to find them temporary housing. The cause of the Maple Street fire is currently under investigation.

One firefighter was injured in the fire, but no civilians were hurt.

