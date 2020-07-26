Fire Dept. searching for cyclist who crashed, fell off High Drive trail

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department is on the scene of a trail rescue after a bicyclist rode off the edge of the High Drive bluff.

The Fire Department says there was a bike accident over the edge, around a half-mile from the trailhead. First responders deployed a UTV to drive down the trail where they found the cyclist, who was safely transported to the hospital.

7/26/20 1155 Trail rescue completed w/ UTV 1 trauma patient to hospital via ambulance.

7/26/20 1155 Trail rescue completed w/ UTV 1 trauma patient to hospital via ambulance.

Great teamwork today

Fire crews arrived at 10:48 a.m. The condition of the cyclist is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

