Fire Dept. searching for cyclist who crashed, fell off High Drive trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department is on the scene of a trail rescue after a bicyclist rode off the edge of the High Drive bluff.
The Fire Department says there was a bike accident over the edge, around a half-mile from the trailhead. First responders deployed a UTV to drive down the trail where they found the cyclist, who was safely transported to the hospital.
Fire crews arrived at 10:48 a.m. The condition of the cyclist is not yet known.
This is a developing story.
