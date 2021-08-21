Fire damages north Spokane home Friday night

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire damaged a house in north Spokane Friday, leaving the people living there in temporary housing.

On Friday night at around 10:44 p.m., Spokane Fire Department responded to a housefire at the 6000 block of North Royal Dr.

Spokane fire said an exterior fire had spread to the house and extended into the attic.

The people living inside were evacuated and received medical attention. No injuries were reported.

Greater Inland Northwest Red Cross helped the people find temporary housing. Despite the damage from the fire, Spokane Fire saved countless possessions and most of the home, which will likely undergo renovation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

