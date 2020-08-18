Fire damages home near Spokane Community College, no one injured

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire near Spokane Community College Tuesday mid-morning.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the house, which is located near N. Ferrall St. and E. Jackson Ave, but damage to the roof was visible from the street.

Firefighters remain on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



















