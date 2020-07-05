Fire crews still working to contain Spirit Lake Fire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Firefighters have nearly contained the Spirit Lake Fire, which is now down to 40 acres in size since it erupted on Friday.

The fire is at 90-percent containment, which crews fighting intermittent flare-ups caused by heavier fuels.

Idaho Department of Lands says that three fire engines are on-scene with two 20-person crews from Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forest, as well as a water tender from Spirit Lake Fire District. A helicopter is on standby in case of flare-ups.

Crews originally anticipated to have the fire 100-percent contained by 12 p.m. on Sunday, but have now pushed that back to 8 p.m.

