Spokane Fire: One person found dead in house fire near Liberty Park, firefighters responding

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire officials say one person was found dead in a house fire near Liberty Park early Monday morning. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

The fire was reported on East 6th Avenue and South Magnolia Street around 3:00 a.m.

-Call of “heavy smoke” came in at 3:15am.

-One person found dead inside

-“A lot of stuff inside” made entry difficult

-Investigators on the way @kxly4news — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 29, 2020

Neighbors in the area tell 4 News Now Photojournalist Ernie Vela an 80-year-old man lives inside.

