Spokane Fire: One person found dead in house fire near Liberty Park, firefighters responding
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire officials say one person was found dead in a house fire near Liberty Park early Monday morning. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.
The fire was reported on East 6th Avenue and South Magnolia Street around 3:00 a.m.
Neighbors in the area tell 4 News Now Photojournalist Ernie Vela an 80-year-old man lives inside.
4 News Now has a crew on scene working to find more details.
