Fire crews mop up duplex fire near Hangman Valley Golf Course, no injuries reported

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are mopping up hot spots at a duplex fire near Hangman Valley Golf course.

The fire started early Monday morning. It is burning in the 2500 block of East Casper Drive.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8 officials, the building is a duplex where four people lived. Neighbors say those people got out safely.

VIDEO: Fire crews are mopping up hotspots that may be left. Take a closer look at the damage… @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/UgqCHbH2vK — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) July 13, 2020

4 News Now is on scene, working to learn more information.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.