Fire crews mop up duplex fire near Hangman Valley Golf Course, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are mopping up hot spots at a duplex fire near Hangman Valley Golf course.
The fire started early Monday morning. It is burning in the 2500 block of East Casper Drive.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8 officials, the building is a duplex where four people lived. Neighbors say those people got out safely.
4 News Now is on scene, working to learn more information.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.