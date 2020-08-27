Bartholomew Fire burns 25 acres in Medical Lake, structures threatened

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Bartholomew Fire burning in Medical Lake is threatening structures near S. Craig Road.

The fire, which is burning along State Route 902 and S. Bartholomew Rd, has burned 25 acres.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said air and ground resources are on scene.

Avista Utilities is also reporting a power outage in the area.

4 News Now is heading to the area to learn more.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Credit: Stevens County First District 1

Credit: Wendy Morton Davis

Credit: Wendy Morton Davis



Credit: Spokane County Fire District 8 Column of smoke from the Bartholomew Fire (Medical Lake) seen from the Moran Prairie area.

Credit: Spokane County Fire District 8 Column of smoke from the Bartholomew Fire (Medical Lake) seen from the Moran Prairie area.













COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.