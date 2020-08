Fire crews gain control of brush fire near Division St

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews quickly gained control of a brush fire in North Spokane Wednesday.

The fire burned about 30 square yards along W. Gray Court, which is about a block behind the Fred’s Appliance on Division.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

