Ferraro’s and some homes damaged in north Spokane fire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire near Ferraro’s forced fire crews to close Division St. near N. Foothills Dr. on Tuesday afternoon as homes and a restaurant were damaged.

Officials say Ferraro’s and some homes were damaged in the fire, which has been declared 100% contained.

Washington State Patrol was first on-scene to report the fire to other agencies, but were unable to put the flames out with their extinguishers, so they evacuated the nearby homes on Euclid.

“I don’t think I can find a more representative metaphor for the level of concern that I have for the safety of our public for the safety of this fire season,” said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

He added that the fire was wind-driven. No one was injured.

“This is an indication of how the summer’s going to go,” Schaeffer said.

If you’re trying to drive around north Spokane, Division is closed at North Foothills Drive as crews continue to clean up the fire. @kxly4news https://t.co/RmnmOt0cfI pic.twitter.com/2sCAIVXeiE — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) June 23, 2021

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Division has since been cleared.

This is a developing story.

