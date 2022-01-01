Fire crews knock down New Year’s Eve house fire in east Spokane

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – No one was hurt but two pets died in a house fire on East Dalke Friday night.

Five people safely evacuated themselves from the home near Francis and Crestline.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames shooting from one side of the home and heavy smoke along eave lines and attic vents.

The Spokane Fire Department called in crews from Spokane Fire District 9 to help.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by smoking materials left in an outside container close to the home.

The kitchen and a bedroom were heavily damaged by fire and smoke, along with significant smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

The fire department reminds people who smoke to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or metal cans if ashtrays aren’t available. They also suggest using water or sand to make sure cigarette butts are completely extinguished.

